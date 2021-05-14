Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.03 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

