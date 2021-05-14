SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $32.76 on Thursday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $760.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SP Plus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in SP Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

