Raymond James Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million.
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.59 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Read More: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.