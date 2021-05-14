Raymond James Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.98. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.59 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

