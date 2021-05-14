Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:SONY opened at $92.97 on Monday. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

