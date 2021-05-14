TheStreet Upgrades NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NL Industries stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.30. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

