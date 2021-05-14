BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.15.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

