Guess’ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,394 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,286% compared to the average daily volume of 317 put options.

NYSE:GES opened at $27.79 on Friday. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.