Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

