1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.49 ($32.34).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI stock opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.