Baader Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EVT opened at €33.64 ($39.58) on Tuesday. Evotec has a 52-week low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 825.00.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

