The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.91 ($38.72).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.69 ($41.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.16. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

