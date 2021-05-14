Comparing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 426.74 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology $2.70 billion 10.41 $1.58 billion $0.32 130.00

Marvell Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 4 22 0 2.85

Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $50.08, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology 51.19% 3.76% 2.91%

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

