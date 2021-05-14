Financial Review: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) versus Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

87.0% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Varian Medical Systems and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 1 5 0 0 1.83 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $177.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Varian Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 8.50% 18.45% 8.08% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $3.17 billion 5.13 $269.20 million $3.91 45.29 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 22.17 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.11

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varian Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. The company has a strategic agreement with McKesson Corp. to supply treatment delivery systems and planning, services, and radiotherapy information system solutions to its U.S. Oncology Network and Vantage Oncology affiliated sites of care; and a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to represent Siemens diagnostic imaging products to radiation oncology clinics in the United States and other select markets. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.