Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of ANGI opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Angi by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,910,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

