Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.48, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

