Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to “Buy”

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TGLS opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.