TD Securities Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$34.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$24.76 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -15.39.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.36%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

