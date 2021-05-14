Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €219.08 ($257.74).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

ALV stock opened at €215.20 ($253.18) on Friday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is €216.56 and its 200 day moving average is €200.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

