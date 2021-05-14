Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.65

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.06). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 290,735 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.65.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

