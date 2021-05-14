Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.60

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 10,041 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.60. The company has a market capitalization of £75.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

