Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Twist Bioscience Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,447.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,875 shares of company stock worth $10,172,681. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.