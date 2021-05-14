Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 137,369 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.