PFB (TSE:PFB) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of PFB in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of PFB stock opened at C$21.25 on Monday. PFB has a fifty-two week low of C$9.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.26.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PFB will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

