Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$38.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.26.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

