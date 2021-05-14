B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Star Senior Living in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 641,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 71.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

