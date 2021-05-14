Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of DBD opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $995.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.44.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

