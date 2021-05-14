LHC Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $138.72 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

