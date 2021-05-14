IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

