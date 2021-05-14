Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.94.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$16.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

