Raymond James Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.06% from the company’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.81.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$755.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.52. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.35.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

