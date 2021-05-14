Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $117.00, but opened at $113.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $114.10, with a volume of 20,599 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.