Royal Bank of Canada Increases Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$4.00

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CFF opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$49.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

