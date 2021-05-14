Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading 11.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) traded up 11.6% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.08. 9,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 827,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 204,941 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

