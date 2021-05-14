Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

