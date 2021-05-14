ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 25th.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 624,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

