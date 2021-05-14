Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $20,507,000.

Shares of ELY opened at $32.58 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

