Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.81). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 223.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,845 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

