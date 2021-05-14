Scotiabank Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$40.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZZZ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

ZZZ opened at C$31.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.29 and a 1 year high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

