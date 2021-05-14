Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$69.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.14.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$53.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at C$16,971,008.93. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.