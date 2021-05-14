CIBC Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$38.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.10.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$26.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.14. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.34 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

