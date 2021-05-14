TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TVA.B. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$2.50 target price (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TVA.B stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. TVA Group has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

