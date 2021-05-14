Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NKTR opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

