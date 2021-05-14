Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

