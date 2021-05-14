Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

