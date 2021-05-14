National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$622.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

