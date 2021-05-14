Newtek Business Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,814% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 85.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

