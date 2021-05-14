CM Life Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMLF)

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the average volume of 344 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLF. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $63,008,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,489,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

CMLF opened at $11.03 on Friday. CM Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.