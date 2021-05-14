Verso Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verso in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of VRS opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

