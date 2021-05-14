Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €77.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.88 ($96.32).

ETR:KRN opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.67. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.13.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

