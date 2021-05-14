Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Ilika (LON:IKA)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Ilika alerts:

Shares of LON:IKA opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.10. The firm has a market cap of £271.12 million and a P/E ratio of -72.22. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.